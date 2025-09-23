Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When, where to watch PAK vs SL match live on TV, online

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are on the same boat when it comes to their situation in the Asia Cup 2025. Both teams lost their opening matches against India and Bangladesh in the Super 4s stage, and they have everything to play for when the action begins at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The losing side between the two will all be out of the eight-team tournament. Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan won two matches in the group stage, while Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, registered victories in all of its group stage games. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on Tuesday. (Surjeet Yadav)

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been under the pump with the ball throughout the tournament, and it remains to be seen whether he's able to step up for Pakistan when it matters the most. Skipper Salman also played quite a few dot deliveries when Pakistan looked set to go past the 200-run mark against India in the Super 4s match, which has led to a lot of criticism coming his way.

Speaking of Sri Lanka, the side failed to defend 168 as Bangladesh got over the line in the final over with four wickets in hand. The contest between Pakistan and Sri Lanka promises to be a cracking affair in Abu Dhabi.

Squads:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

Here are all the details you need to catch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match live:

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match will take place on Tuesday, September 23, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super Four match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

