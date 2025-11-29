Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 Tri-Nation Series Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs SL live on TV, online

The T20I Tri-Nation Series final will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Saturday, November 29, after the latter sealed a narrow six-run win against the same opponent in the league stage earlier this week. The Dhasun Shanaka-led side was looking down and out after losing to Zimbabwe in their opening match; however, they staged a comeback by winning their last two group stage matches against Zimbabwe and Pakistan to progress to the summit clash. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the T20 Tri-Nation Series final on Saturday. (AP)

On the other hand, Pakistan has been a dominant force in the three-team tournament, losing just one game, which came in the final group stage match against Sri Lanka. Sahibzada Farhan has been the standout performer for the hosts, but all eyes will once again be on Babar Azam, who registered a duck in his last match.

Ever since returning to the T20I setup, Babar has delivered mixed performances, being dismissed for ducks on four occasions in the last nine games. The T20 World Cup is just around the corner so both teams will be trying to narrow down on their final combination.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the T20I Tri-Nation Series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Tri-Nation Series final be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Tri-Nation Series final will be played on Saturday, November 29 at 6:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6 PM.

Where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Tri-Nation Series final take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Tri-Nation Series final will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Tri-Nation Series final on TV?

There will be no official broadcast on any TV channel in India for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Tri-Nation Series final.

Where will live streaming be available for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Tri-Nation Series final?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Tri-Nation Series final will be streamed live on the SportsTV YouTube channel.