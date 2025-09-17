Pakistan vs UAE live streaming Asia Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch PAK vs UAE match live on TV and online

While all the chatter over the recent few days has been about the no-handshake saga, Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan must focus on the job at hand as they face a must-win situation against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Group A Asia Cup 2025 clash. The upcoming contest is a do-or-die match for both teams as the winner will progress to the Super 4s stage. UAE and Pakistan are no strangers, as they recently competed in a Tri-Nation Series, which also involved Afghanistan. Pakistan will take on the UAE in the Asia Cup on Wednesday. (AFP)

Pakistan defeated the UAE twice; however, the contest was not a one-sided affair as the Muhammad Waseem-led side came close to pulling off a miracle. Salman Agha's team underperformed in the match against arch-rivals India, and the side lost comprehensively.

The off-field chatter will definitely affect the Pakistan team's minds, but they must rally around if they are to progress to the Super 4s and set up another game against India on Sunday, September 21.

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh.

Here are all the details you need to catch the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match live:

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match take place?

The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match will take place on Wednesday, September 17, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match be played?

The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match?

The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.