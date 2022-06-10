Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights

  • Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan are leading 2-0 in the three-match ODI series after winning the 2nd ODI.
PAK vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, left, and his West Indies counterpart Nicholas Pooran (AP)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 04:57 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: West Indies stumbled against left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz as Pakistan recorded a thumping 120-run victory in the second ODI on Friday. On a slow wicket where the ball gripped and spun, Nawaz recorded career-best figures of 4-18 to bowl out the West Indies for 155 with more than 17 overs to spare. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (77) and Imam-ul-Haq (72) continued their sublime batting form and scored half centuries before Akeal Hosein bagged 3-52 to restrict the home team to 275-8.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh Jr., Romario Shepherd.

