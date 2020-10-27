e-paper
Pakistan, Zimbabwe squads get all clear after COVID-19 tests

All players, officials and staff have moved into a hub in a five-star hotel in Islamabad, the PCB said, and “are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble.”

cricket Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:35 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket Board's managing director Wasim Khan, right, looks on during a press conference with the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan Cricket Board's managing director Wasim Khan, right, looks on during a press conference with the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP)
         

All 107 COVID-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limited-overs series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The tests were conducted Monday as part of the PCB’s COVID-19 protocols for the bilateral series.

Both teams will start training Tuesday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which will host the three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals.

The series begins with one-dayer on Friday. Lahore was originally scheduled to host the Twenty20 series but those matches were shifted because of expected smog next month.

