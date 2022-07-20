Pakistan's match-winner Abdullah Shafique scripts unique world record in Galle Test

It was a splendid outing for Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 160 in the fourth inning, helping his side complete the stiff 342-run target with four wickets to spare. Shafique hit the winning runs as the proceedings, which had resumed with the overnight score of 222-3, was wrapped up in the final session of Day 5. With this the tourists also took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

This was Pakistan's second highest run-chase in the longer format of the game. They had overhauled a 377-run target, which is their highest ever in Tests, against the same opponents in Pallekele in 2015.

Meanwhile, this was also Shafique's second ton in the longer format of the game. His innings saw some well crafted partnership, including a 101-run stand for the third wicket with captain Babar Azam. The skipper had scored a century in the first inning and followed it up with another vital contribution of 55 in the second.

Shafique eventually guided Pakistan home with Mohammad Nawaz (19*) on the other end after a brief rain interruption halted their charge. The rain delay forced umpires to call for an early tea before action resumed for the final session.

During his match-winning knock, Shafique survived three dropped catches, on 70, 135 and 151, as he surpassed his previous Test best of 136*. The innings also saw him script a unique world record as he now is the first batter to bat over 500 minutes in a successful run chase in the history of Test cricket. He spent 524 mins on the crease.

Abdullah Shafique is the first batsman in Test history to bat 500+ minutes in a successful chase. He stayed on the wicket for 524 mins. #SLvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 20, 2022

The second Test will also be played in Galle and it starts from Sunday. The match was initially scheduled to be held in Colombo but the venue was shfited due to the ongoing political unrest in the country.

