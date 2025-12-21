Pakistan's Sameer Minhas blows wind out of India's sail; whirlwind ton leaves Mhatre shell-shocked in U19 Asia Cup final

Pakistan U-19 opener registered his second century of the Asia Cup, saving it until the final and sending a challenge to the young Indian team in this fight for silverware. The batter was in top touch in the early part of the innings, showcasing timing and placement as he hit 11 fours and four sixes enroute to his milestone in 71 deliveries. Sameer Minhas celebrates his century against India in the final of the U19 Asia Cup.(Screengrab)

Minhas had started off his tournament with an innings of 177* against Malaysia, but had a quiet outing against the Indian bowling when the teams met in the group stage. It was a different story in the final match, as Minhas scored freely through the powerplay to earn a good start.

LIVE BLOG: India vs Pakistan LIVE Score U19 Asia Cup Final

The Pakistan batter showed off his use of feet and ability to clear the boundary with some big hitting against the spinners, as he raced to his half-century off just 29 deliveries. He had a strong second wicket partnership alongside Usman Khan, who fell on 35l Minhas proceeded to take charge of the innings and kept up his scoring rate.

The start provided by Minhas means Pakistan are in a strong position to put up a considerable first-innings score, one which would challenge the Indian U-19 team who haven’t had to chase in a full 50-over contest this tournament. They did bat second against Sri Lanka in the semifinals, but that was in a rain-shortened 20 over contest.

Pakistan looking at 350+

Minhas is currently joined at the crease by number four batter Ahmed Hussain, as the pair try to push the total beyond 200 with a solid partnership and provide the basis for a big chase.

Earlier, Indian captain Ayush Mhatre had won the toss and opted to chase, despite the success India have tasted throughout the tournament by batting second and letting their own first innings run pressure do the damage.

In their group stage match against Pakistan at the same venue, India’s colts had scored 27- on a tricky batting track, before easily defending that total in the second innings. Mhatre and opening partner Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be tasked with providing a strong foundation for India’s chase later in the day in Dubai.