'You need someone to stand up': Ex-India star shows no mercy on Sanju Samson after West Indies clinch T20I series

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson failed to cash in on a big opportunity as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain had a series of forgetful outings against the West Indies in India's recently concluded tour of the Caribbean. With India missing the services of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Samson was roped in as a reliable middle and top-order option for T20I and One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies series. West Indies' Nicholas Pooran celebrates the dismissal of India's Sanju Samson (AP)

Averaging 30.00, Samson scored 60 runs in 2 innings during the three-match ODI series between India and the West Indies. The power-hitter then went on to cap off a disastrous away tour by scoring only 32 runs in the five-match series against the two-time world champions. Talking about Samson's performances after the fifth and final T20I of the bilateral series, former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel admitted that the wicketkeeper-batter failed to make a strong case for himself in the World Cup year.

‘Sanju Samson had a great opportunity’

"Once Tilak Varma got out and Sanju Samson came in, he took his time. I thought he was well settled and had a great opportunity today. These are the games where you need someone to stand up and give a worthy performance, which Sanju Samson couldn't do it," Parthiv told Cricbuzz. Samson was dismissed for 13 off 9 balls by Romario Shepherd, who was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies. The West Indies star picked up four wickets and leaked 31 runs as India posted a below-par total against the hosts at Lauderhill on Sunday. Riding on Suryakumar Yadav's half-century, Hardik Pandya's second-string Indian side posted 165-9 in 20 overs.

'Suryakumar has been Mr consistent'

Suryakumar walked out to bat at the No.3 position for the series decider against the West Indies. The star batter smashed 61 off 45 balls. However, Suryakumar failed to inspire India to a series win as West Indies registered a comfortable 8-wicket victory over the visitors in the decider. "Suryakumar Yadav did what Suryakumar Yadav has been doing throughout the series. He has been Mr consistent in this format. It is very difficult in T20 format to be consistent and keep playing shots, but Suryakumar Yadav has been doing it time and again," Patel added.

