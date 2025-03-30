Parthiv Patel shuts down troll spreading fake Rohit Sharma quote with savage retort: 'If you want impressions...'

Gujarat Titans' assistant and batting coach, Parthiv Patel, issued a strong response after a fake quote was attributed to him following the side's match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night. Patel talked to the broadcasters in a short interview during Titans' batting in the first innings of the match, where he spoke about his time at the franchise and the ongoing game; however, a user made up a fake quote on Rohit Sharma, attaching a picture of the chat on social media platform X. Parthiv Patel reacted strongly over a fake quote attributed to him(PTI)

The quote concerned the captaincy switch from Rohit to Hardik Pandya at the Mumbai Indians last year; MI faced a second successive loss in IPL 2025, and the quote stated that the franchise is missing Rohit as the captain. Parthiv, however, debunked the truth and made a blunt remark as he quoted the post.

“Come on guys. I’ve got some great collabs and content, if you want impressions. Why lie about me?” Parthiv wrote.

Titans registered a dominant 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their second match at IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad. Posting a strong score of 196/7 in 20 overs, riding on Sai Sudharsan's brilliant half-century and strong contributions from captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.

MI's second loss

MI's run chase suffered a setback in the very first over, with Rohit Sharma falling on 8. Despite an innings-reviving partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, the side failed to make a comeback. Hardik Pandya faced particular flak for his bizarre knock, as he faced 17 balls for just 11 in the chase.

This was GT's first win of the season, as Shubman Gill's team got off the mark on the standings. MI, meanwhile, suffered back-to-back defeat, enduring yet another poor start to the season. Mumbai Indians endured one of their worst seasons in 2024, with the side finishing at the bottom of the table with only four wins to its name.

MI will return to action on Monday when they play their first home match of the season, hosting defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.