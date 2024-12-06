Menu Explore
Pat Cummins' blunt response to 'commentators' as Australia captain addresses rift rumours right before pink-ball Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 06, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Pat Cummins addressed the rumours of a rift inside the dressing room following the claims from various commentators following Australia's 1st Test loss.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has once again dismissed speculation of a rift within the team, following comments made by pacer Josh Hazlewood during the Perth Test that ignited rumors of discord.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins speaks to the media during a press conference at the Adelaide Oval(AFP)
Australia's captain Pat Cummins speaks to the media during a press conference at the Adelaide Oval(AFP)

Hazlewood, while speaking to the media on Day 3 of the Test, had downplayed the team's batting struggles, saying, "You probably have to ask one of the batters that question. I'm sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of physio and a bit of treatment, and I'm probably looking mostly towards the next Test and what plans we can do against these batters."

Hazlewood’s remark was quickly picked up by commentators, with former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist suggesting that the comment might signal a division in the dressing room. Gilchrist remarked during Fox Sports’ coverage, "That to me tells me there is potentially a divided change room. I don’t know if there is. I might be reading too much into that."

However, Cummins was quick to put those rumours to bed in the lead-up to the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, starting December 6. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cummins firmly stated that there was no division within the team.

"Yeah, look, team's great. Some of the commentators got that 100 per cent wrong. So, the team's great, we have prepared like we always do, and get around each other. It's a great feeling around the team. So yeah, we don't make too much of it," he said.

The speculations about a potential divide emerged after Australia’s heavy 295-run loss to India in the first Test at Perth. Despite India’s struggles in their first innings, where they were bowled out for just 150 runs, they made a remarkable comeback to claim the victory. This loss prompted a wave of speculation about internal issues within the Australian team, which has been dominating headlines in the lead-up to the second Test.

Boland replaces Hazlewood

As part of the build-up to the Adelaide Test, Australia made an important change to their squad, with pacer Scott Boland being added to the playing XI as a replacement for the injured Hazlewood.

The addition of Boland will bolster Australia’s bowling attack, and the team will be hoping for a strong bounce-back performance in the day-night fixture.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
