Pat Cummins welcomed to India for ODI series with special gift by Kolkata Knight Riders fan

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:46 IST

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins is in India for the one-day international tour and made his presence felt with a tight spell in the first match of the series at Mumbai. Cummins picked up the key wicket of top scorer Shikhar Dhawan and then went on to dismiss the attacking Rishabh Pant at a crucial stage in the match. He ended the match with figures of 2/44.

Apart from his national duties, Cummins will soon be in India for the Indian Premier League. He was bought for a whopping 15.5 crore rupees by Kolkata Knight Riders and the paceman received a surprise gift from a KKR fan on his arrival in India. It was an old KKR jersey with his name written on it. Cummins played for the franchise earlier in the 2014 and 2015 season.

Cummins spoke about returning to his old franchise in a video posted by Kolkata Knight Riders. “I’m here back in India and I’ve run into a fan and he’s gifted me this old KKR shirt from 2015,” Cummins said in the video.

“It brings back a lot of memories. I’m really excited for the season. Got some great memories at Eden Gardens. As a kid, I remember watching lots of cricket played there and just seeing 100,000 Indian fans going crazy.

“And to be there in 2014 and 2015, winning in 2014, going back there for a ceremony and the stadium was packed! Just to welcome us home. I absolutely love it there. Can’t wait to make a lot more memories this season,” the top Test bowler in the world said.

He then pointed at the KKR crest on the jersey and said,“So, I’m just looking closer at the logo. You can see two stars there, because we’ve won two titles, I think this is the season we add an extra star to that.”

KKR last won the IPL in 2014. Both their titles came under the leadership of former India opener Gautam Gambhir.