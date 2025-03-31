Pataudi Trophy to be retired ahead of India's five-Test tour of England: Report

The Pataudi Trophy, which is competed for in Test series between India and England at the latter's home, is reportedly set to be retired. Named after legendary former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the trophy was first awarded in 2007, and India notably marked the occasion by winning a Test series in England for the first time in over two decades. Rahul Dravid is the only Indian captain to have lifted the trophy(Getty Images)

That remains the only occasion of India winning the trophy, though, with England winning the next three consecutive series. The last edition of the series was a draw and England retained the trophy. India are set to tour England for a five-match Test series starting on June 20 this year. According to Cricbuzz, the retirement of the trophy may come into effect before the series itself, with the possibility of it being replaced with a new trophy bearing the names of two other legendary former players from the country being open.

The reason for the retirement is as of yet unclear, with the report further stating that a source close to the family of Pataudi stating: "Apparently trophies are retired after some time."

Pataudi played 46 Tests for India between 1961 and 1975 in which he scored 2793 runs at an average of 34.91 with six centuries and 16 half-centuries. He played 40 of those Tests as India's captain, having taken over at the age of 21 just months after vision in his right eye was permanently impaired due to a car accident. India achieved their first overseas Test victory against New Zealand in 1967 under him. Pataudi overall played 310 first class matches, uncluding in England for Sussex.