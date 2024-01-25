close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Patidar added to India squad for first two Tests, Avesh released for Ranji Trophy

Patidar added to India squad for first two Tests, Avesh released for Ranji Trophy

PTI |
Jan 25, 2024 11:05 AM IST

The Rohit Sharma-led side opted for a three-pronged spin attack, including left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the opening Test in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh prolific batter Rajat Patidar was on Thursday named as a replacement for India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli for the first two Tests against England.

India players attend a practice session at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on January 24, 2024, on the eve of their first Test match against England(AFP)
India players attend a practice session at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on January 24, 2024, on the eve of their first Test match against England(AFP)

"Rajat Patidar has joined the team as Virat Kohli's replacement for the first two Tests against England," the BCCI said in the announcement.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kohli had decided to make himself unavailable for the first two Tests of the five-match series due to "personal reasons".

The 30-year-old, who is fresh from scoring 111 and 151 in India A's fixture against England Lions, however will have to wait for his Test debut.

The Rohit Sharma-led side opted for a three-pronged spin attack, including left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the opening Test in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Patidar recently made his international debut in an ODI against South Africa in Paarl, where he scored 22 opening the innings,

The BCCI announcement also mentioned that fast bowler Avesh Khan has been released to represent his Ranji trophy team, Madhya Pradesh, in their next Ranji Trophy fixture.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On