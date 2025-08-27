'Patriotism ends where…': Sehwag shamed, BCCI faces boycott storm as India–Pakistan Asia Cup promo sparks fan fury

Less than a fortnight before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, official broadcasters Sony Sports Network released a promotional video to build excitement for the continental tournament. However, the clip highlighted the India–Pakistan clash on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, drawing severe backlash. Not only did Virender Sehwag come under fire for his appearance in the promo, but the BCCI was also criticised as fans threatened to boycott the tournament. Virender Sehwag was criticised for featuring in Asia Cup promo

The BCCI has faced heavy criticism ever since the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed the Asia Cup schedule earlier this month. The Indian board had initially stalled participation in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which triggered a military standoff between India and Pakistan and further strained bilateral relations. At one stage, speculation suggested that if the BCCI pulled out, the tournament could be cancelled.

After months of uncertainty, ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also chairs the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), announced the dates and venues for all Asia Cup matches. What further angered fans was the prospect of India and Pakistan potentially facing each other three times during the event.

The promo, which also features India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, sparked outrage as fans lashed out at Sehwag, criticised the broadcasters, and warned the BCCI that not a single match of the tournament would be watched by Indian viewers.

Last week, the Indian Sports Ministry unveiled a new policy on India’s international sporting engagements, with particular emphasis on Pakistan, where it was stated that while bilateral contests remain off the table, multilateral tournaments will not be restricted. This means the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will feature in the Asia Cup as planned.

"India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country," stated the ministry policy. "In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India."

However, the multilateral engagements will not be affected.

"We will not stop Indian cricket team from playing in Asia Cup as it is multilateral," the ministry source said.

"But Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions. But we will not stop them from multilateral events as we will abide by Olympic Charter," he added.