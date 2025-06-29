PBKS star spotted in India's net session for Edgbaston Test vs England, sparks buzz of another late squad twist

Having lost the series opener in Leeds by five wickets last week, the second game, slated to be played at Edgbaston, starting July 2, has been billed as a do-or-die game for India in the five-match contest against England, with the result likely to set the tone for the remaining matches. India have already begun their training for the second Test match, with head coach Gautam Gambhir to test every option at their disposal before narrowing down on the changes in the playing XI, with the cynosure being around the availability of Jasprit Bumrah. PBKS star spotted in India's net session for 2nd Test vs England

Ahead of the match, a familiar face was spotted in India's net session on Saturday in Birmingham, which instantly sparked a buzz about whether the management was seeking another last-minute addition to the squad. They had earlier added a 19th player, Harshit Rana, to the squad before the Leeds game. The fast bowler, who made his debut in the tour of Australia last season and played two matches for India, was not initially picked for the England series.

Punjab Kings bowler Harpreet Brar was seen bowling in the nets on Saturday with his left-arm spin variety alongside Washington Sundar. However, he was not wearing India's official training kit during the session, which clearly hinted that he was merely invited to the training ground to help the Indian batters gear up for the second Test match. Rather than a formal inclusion in the Indian team, Brar, who has yet to make his international debut, was present on the ground as a net bowler.

An inclusion otherwise would have been rather far-fetched for India, given they already have three spin-bowling options in the side - two all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar, and specialist leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Hence, unless there is an injury concern in the spin department, the buzz around Brar would make little sense.

Brar's presence could indicate the management's understanding of what Edgbaston could offer during the five days of action in the second Test. However, the ground has favoured fast bowlers more. Going by the date in the last 10 matches at the venue, the variety has picked up 80 per cent of the wickets - 230 of the total 289 - in Edgbaston. The trend is likely to continue, especially with England contemplating the addition of Jofra Archer to the XI for the second Test.

For India, the speculation around the playing XI largely pertains to Bumrah's availability and whether he will be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav, who has been highly touted for the game in Birmingham.