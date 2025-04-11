PCB accused of financial corruption in bombshell report: ‘Curator sold his motorbike for Rawalpindi Stadium maintenance’

Pressure is mounting on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, especially since the country's poor showing at the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025 held at home. Stadiums were half empty during the matches and the tournament was also hit with a diplomatic controversy as India played all their matches in Dubai, including the final. The PCB has been accused of financial corruption.(Getty Images)

Pakistan, on the other hand, crashed out of the group stage, finishing bottom of the standings. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, they began their campaign with a 60-run defeat to New Zealand and then crashed to a six-wicket loss to arch-rivals India, who eventually won the title. Meanwhile, Pakistan's final group fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball bowled due to weather conditions.

‘Curator sold his personal motorbike for Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium maintainence’: Pakistan journalist

Now the PCB find themselves in fresh controversy yet again, as a Pakistan journalist has thrown some bombshell accusations at them. Speaking on Samaa TV, Shahid Hashmi, a journalist from Pakistan, accused PCB of financial corruption and mismanagement.

To the shock of the show host present, Hashmi also revealed some examples to prove his point. Pointing out an incident, he said, “I learned something very strange yesterday. Fertilisers were needed for maintenance of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, so budget and expenses for it were sent to the PCB. But it just stayed hidden in some file. The curator sold his personal motorbike to arrange fertilisers for the stadium.”

“What can be worse? You were given a budget for fertilisers, but you didn't get the fertilisers. So the curator had to sell his own motorbike to do the work.”

He didn't just end there, and revealed another example of financial corruption in Pakistan cricket.

“Yesterday in Karachi, they needed a long piece of cotton to cover the pitch and water it. People had to contribute money for that and the curator got the piece from behind the National Stadium,” he said.

Also hinting at possible corruption and financial mismanagement within the PCB for the Champions Trophy, he said, “The budget received by PCB for the Champions Trophy 2025, there was no proper work done on it.”

“They just put their work on each other, and don't do their own work. No work is being done for the management of pitches for domestic matches and then when it comes to scheduling, they don't give the weather report, which they are needed to. They don't do any work and there is a lot of work for it,” he further added.