PCB and Asia Cup chief Mohsin Naqvi takes U-turn, quietly deletes complaint against referee Pycroft in India match

The ongoing controversy surrounding the post-toss handshake between India and Pakistan took a fresh turn after Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), quietly deleted a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he claimed that Pakistan had filed an official complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft with the International Cricket Council (ICC). ACC president Mohsin Naqvi unveling the Asia Cup trophy

In his now-deleted post, Naqvi had accused Pycroft of instructing both captains not to shake hands before the match. He also claimed the referee’s actions violated the ICC Code of Conduct and the Spirit of Cricket as defined by the MCC Laws. Naqvi further stated that the PCB had demanded Pycroft’s immediate removal from the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025.

Mohsnin Naqvi's deleted post

However, senior ICC officials have since confirmed that no action will be taken against Pycroft. The ICC has rejected the PCB's demand to remove the veteran match referee, stating that the complaint lacked sufficient grounds for disciplinary measures. According to sources familiar with the internal review, Pycroft had not issued any formal directive barring the players from shaking hands.

Indian team sources also dismissed the claim, stating that no instruction was given to their captain, Suryakumar Yadav, regarding handshakes. The Indian captain had already made up his mind not to engage in the traditional gesture as a mark of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and those involved in Operation Sindoor.

"I feel a few things, few things in life, are ahead of sportsmen’s spirit also," Suryakumar said after the match, reiterating that the decision had been made independently and aligned with guidance from Indian authorities.

The situation escalated after Pakistan coach Mike Hesson said the team was "disappointed" by India’s refusal to shake hands post-match, claiming they had approached the Indian dugout only to find the players had already returned to the dressing room.

The PCB’s complaint, based on Article 2.1.1 of the ICC’s Code of Conduct, suggested Pycroft’s conduct was "contrary to the spirit of the game." The article, however, pertains to minor breaches not covered by other specific offences and does not typically result in disciplinary action unless backed by corroborating evidence.

The deleted post and the ICC's dismissal of the complaint have drawn mixed reactions from the cricket community. Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez posted a broken heart emoji along with the word “sportsmanship,” while social media users pointed to past displays of camaraderie between Indian and Pakistani players as evidence that sportsmanship had previously transcended politics.

The broader impact of the controversy on the Asia Cup remains uncertain. The tournament has been structured around the high-profile India-Pakistan rivalry, and if Pakistan beats the UAE in their final group-stage game, the arch-rivals could face off again in the Super Four on Sunday and potentially in the final as well.