PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Jay Shah being appointed for ICC top job: 'We're in touch with him...'

The appointment of Jay Shah as the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman has been met with assurance from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who has stated there are no concerns regarding Shah’s elevation to the role. Jay Shah speaks during a ceremony organised to rename Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium(PTI)

Shah, elected unopposed at the end of last month, will take over the reins of the ICC from Greg Barclay, who opted not to seek a third term. Shah's appointment marks a significant moment in cricket governance, as he becomes the youngest person to assume this prestigious position, following in the footsteps of notable Indian predecessors such as Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.

"We are in touch with Jay Shah; there are no concerns about his becoming ICC Chairman. The ACC meeting is on September 8 and 9," Naqvi told reporters, as quoted from Geo News.

Naqvi also addressed the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, where discussions surrounding the new ACC president will take place. While Naqvi confirmed he would not be attending the meeting, he revealed that Salman Nasir would represent Pakistan in his stead.

“I will not be able to attend the meeting, and Salman Nasir will attend. The meeting will finalise matters related to the new president,” the PCB chairman said.

The ACC meeting is expected to be a critical platform for finalising leadership matters and setting the agenda for cricket in the region.

On Champions Trophy

As Jay Shah prepares to assume his role as ICC chairman on December 1, 2024, Pakistan’s focus shifts to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy next year. The nation is currently undertaking extensive renovations at key venues, including Karachi National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, to ensure they are ready for the marquee event.

Naqvi confirmed that the PCB has been in touch with the BCCI and said, “The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan. We are in touch with the boards of the teams participating in the tournament.”

However, the preparations for the Champions Trophy come at a challenging time for Pakistan cricket. Under the leadership of Shan Masood, the team has struggled to find form, culminating in a disheartening 0-2 home Test series whitewash against Bangladesh.