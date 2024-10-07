PCB chief confident of India not cancelling or postponing Champions Trophy plans: ‘We will host all teams in Pakistan’

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is confident that the BCCI will send the Indian team to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The speculations are rife that India won't travel to neighbouring nation Pakistan as the BCCI will try to convince the ICC to opt the hybrid model. Team India has not travelled to Pakistan since July 2008 due to the political tensions between the two countries. However, Pakistan recently visited India last year to take part in the 2023 ODI World Cup. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confident that Champions Trophy would be held in Pakistan

PCB chief has asserted that they are confident that India will come to play in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"The Indian team should come. I don't see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan," Naqvi said.

PCB has already submitted a draft schedule for the mega ICC event which is scheduled to begin from February 19, and the final is on March 9. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been earmarked as the venues.

He also said that Pakistan was prepared to host all the teams including India and preparations were on schedule.

"The stadiums will also be ready to host the matches on schedule and any remaining work would be completed after the tournament," he added.

Naqvi said the stadiums would "definitely" be in a much better shape to host the tournament in February-March.

Recently, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said the Indian government will take a final call on whether the national cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

“No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It’s up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country,” Shukla told reporters after Kanpur Test.

“In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that,” he added.

PCB chief tells selectors to take careful consideration while picking next white-ball captain

Asked about Babar Azam's resignation from captaincy and who is going to replace him, the PCB chief said he had told the selection committee to take their time and make a long- term decision.

"I have told them to take a decision after careful consideration because the captain's position is important."

Naqvi also said he had inquired from the selection committee including the captain and head coach of the teams whether it was the right time to introduce some fresh blood in the national sides.

"They said they are okay with the current set-up of players so I told them 'fine, it is your call'," he added.