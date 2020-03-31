e-paper
Home / Cricket / PCB chief Ehsan Mani has his say on future of Asia Cup 2020 amid Coronavirus scare

PCB chief Ehsan Mani has his say on future of Asia Cup 2020 amid Coronavirus scare

While the rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani said that no decision on the fate of the tournament has been taken yet. 

cricket Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani.
A file photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani.(AP)
         

The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the postponement of a number of cricketing events and it has also put the future of Asia Cup 2020 in doubt. Pakistan were supposed to host the tournament in September this year but the current crisis has given birth to rumours that the tournament can get cancelled.

“There has not been any discussion on the matter yet. Nothing has been decided,” Mani was quoted as saying by Sportstar. “We haven’t decided on a date for the meeting either. The ACC is monitoring the situation and will take a call accordingly.”

“At this point in time, cricket is the last thing in anyone’s mind. But the member nations and the ACC are keeping an eye on how things go. There is still some time left for the Asia Cup, so a meeting on that could only be held once the situation improves,” he added.

The ACC (Asian Cricket Council) was supposed to meet in Dubai but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to reports, an official of one of the member boards confirmed that the fate of the tournament could be decided by the end of April, considering the situation gets better.

“At this point in time, cricket is the last thing in anyone’s mind. But the member nations and the ACC are keeping an eye on how things go. There is still some time left for the Asia Cup, so a meeting on that could only be held once the situation improves,” the official said.

