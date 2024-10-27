PCB chief rips apart Fakhar Zaman for defending Babar Azam in viral tweet: 'Players not allowed to function like this'

Pakistan left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman's hopes of playing for the country, have been dealt a body blow after he was excluded from the centrally contracted players list. Ever since the 34-year-old was dropped from the list, social media started speculating whether Zaman's tweet in support of Babar Azam, led the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) taking such a harsh decision. For the unversed, Fakhar Zaman had fired potshots at the PCB after Babar was dropped from the Test squad for the 2nd and 3rd Test against England. Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman runs after playing a shot. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)(AP)

On Sunday, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced Mohammad Rizwan as Babar Azam's successor in the white-ball formats. While speaking to reporters, the PCB chief confirmed that the board indeed has a problem with Fakhar Zaman taking to social media to express his displeasure with the omission of Babar Azam from the squad.

"There is an issue regarding his tweet, but it is not important as his fitness Test. There is a one showcase notice pending on him. This is why we have not named in the central contracts list," said Mohsin Naqvi.

"It cannot happen like that if selection committee is not playing one player, then the other players start tweeting to express their displeasure. Players are not allowed to function like this, and we will never allow that. The main issue with him is his fitness Test, that he was not able to clear," he added.

Earlier, when Babar Azam was dropped from the Test squad, Fakhar Zaman had taken to X, and in a scathing attack on PCB, he wrote, "It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively."

"If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them," he added.

Rizwan named Pakistan's white-ball captain

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been named as Pakistan's white-ball captain. Earlier, Babar Azam had stepped down as the skipper in order to focus on his performance.

The PCB chief said that after taking suggestions from everyone, Rizwan was selected as the white-ball captain. Salman Ali Agha has been named as Rizwan's deputy in the white-ball formats.

Rizwan's first assignment as the skipper will be upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia, beginning November 4.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, who were dropped from the Test squad recently, have been named in the white-ball squad for the series against Australia.

However, the trio have been rested for the series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan under the leadership of Shan Masood, recently defeated England in the three-match Test series. The hosts registered a nine-wicket win in the Rawalpindi Test to win the series 2-1.