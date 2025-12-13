PCB left red-faced after ICC leaves out Salman Ali Agha from T20 World Cup promotional poster: ‘We faced similar…’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is upset with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the governing body excluded Salman Ali Agha from the promotional poster for the upcoming T20 World Cup ticket sales. It is worth mentioning that the tickets for the tournament set to be played in India and Sri Lanka went live earlier this week, and the promotional poster featured just five skippers - India's Suryakumar Yadav, South Africa's Aiden Markram, Australia's Mitchell Marsh, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka and England's Harry Brook. PCB is not pleased with the ICC leaving out Salman Ali Agha(AP)

According to news agency PTI, the PCB has already taken up the matter with the Jay Shah-headed ICC. It is worth noting that the World Cup will commence on February 7, with the final scheduled for March 8. India and Pakistan are once again placed in the same group, and their fixture, a highly anticipated match between the two arch-rivals, will take place on February 15 in Colombo.

According to sources within the PCB, Pakistan faced the same issue during this year's Asia Cup, as the broadcaster initiated a promotional campaign without Agha. The source further added that the situation at the eight-team tournament improved only after the PCB spoke to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). However, it is essential to note that the same person heads both PCB and ACC, and that person is Mohsin Naqvi.

“We faced the same issues when the Asia Cup was held a few months back, and that time the broadcasters had started a promotional campaign without our captain featuring in it,” news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

“We are facing a similar situation this time as the ICC has not projected our captain on the promotional poster for ticket sales,” he added.

PCB confident

However, the PCB remains confident that the ICC will eventually have the Pakistan skipper on the promotional poster and campaigns for the marquee 20-team tournament.

The PCB source stated that Pakistan has a rich legacy and remains a top draw in the World Cup, regardless of its current ranking position.

The schedule for the T20 World Cup has already been revealed, and the tournament will begin with the opening match between Pakistan and the Netherlands on February 7. The same day, India will open its campaign against the United States.