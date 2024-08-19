PCB shifts Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test to Rawalpindi as 'player health' concerns surface in Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided on Sunday that the second Test against Bangladesh will be relocated from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to ongoing renovation work at the National Stadium. This decision was made in collaboration with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with both parties agreeing that the change was necessary given the current circumstances. Pakistan's cricketers walk back to the pavilion at the end of the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi (AFP)

The first Test, as planned, will take place in Rawalpindi starting August 21.

Last week, the PCB had initially declared that the second Test, scheduled from August 30 to September 3, would proceed without spectators in Karachi due to the construction efforts to upgrade the stadium ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. However, recent developments prompted a reevaluation of the situation.

According to PTI, the construction company responsible for the renovations advised the board earlier last week to shift the match from Karachi. The company cited concerns that the heavy equipment being used and the noise generated by the construction could disrupt the players' focus during the game.

“We have been guided by the construction experts on the timelines for the readiness of the venue. They advised that while construction could continue during playing hours, the resulting noise would disturb the cricketers.

“Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and wellbeing of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media,” the PCB statement said.

Additionally, the construction firm emphasised the importance of adhering to a strict timeline to ensure that the stadium is fully prepared for the ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to commence in February 2025.

Questions over PAK vs ENG Test

The shifting of the Test against Bangladesh has also raised major questions over the second Test between Pakistan and England, scheduled to be played at Karachi between October 15 and 19.

However, PCB said it is assessing the situation.

“At this stage, we will not like to speculate on the hosting of the second Test in Karachi from October 15 to 19 against England.

“We will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) updated,” the statement added.