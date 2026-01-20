PCB standing by Bangladesh on T20 World Cup row with ICC 'makes no sense': 'Can we handle this?'

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal minced no words as he said that the Mohsin Naqvi-spearheaded Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would not be able to leave the T20 World Cup even if they wanted to. His remark comes amid growing reports that PCB is standing by Bangladesh in its ongoing feud with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been given January 21 as the deadline to decide on their participation in the upcoming 20-team tournament, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Kamran Akmal said that Pakistan would not be able to leave the T20 World Cup (AFP)

The BCB are adamant about not playing their matches in India. However, ICC isn't relenting either, and the deadlock persists. Meanwhile, the ICC has told the BCB that they need to confirm their participation by January 21, or else be replaced by the next-best-ranked team.

According to reports in Pakistani media, the PCB has halted Pakistan's team preparations for the World Cup while it waits to see what is decided regarding Bangladesh. Naqvi has also spoken to the BCB officials, informing them of Pakistan's stance and its solidarity.

Also Read: ‘Is your threat so overwhelming that ICC would agree?’ PCB grilled for inserting itself in Bangladesh T20 World Cup row However, Akmal believes it would make no sense for Pakistan to also withdraw from the tournament simply because Bangladesh did so.

“I don't think any cricket board would do this. I don't think one team will also refuse to play just to show solidarity with another team. It makes no sense for us to join another team who are protesting? Can we handle the issue? It's a sensitive issue,” Akmal said on the Game Plan Show.

"There is no official statement given. We should only react if the PCB or the government puts an official version out in the public domain," he added.

Basit Ali agrees Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali also agreed with what Akmal had to say, saying that the final call will depend on what the government decides. He also said that Pakistan won't be able to pull out, as the broadcaster wouldn't agree to this development, given that the match against India is always touted as a money-spinner.

Speaking of Pakistan, the Salman Ali Agha's side is placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Bangladesh, who are adamant about playing their matches in Sri Lanka, are currently placed in Group C alongside England, Nepal, Italy and the West Indies. Bangladesh will open their campaign on February 7 against the West Indies, and the side is currently slated to play all of their four group stage games in India - three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.