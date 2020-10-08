e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / PCB to review Misbah’s one-year performance

PCB to review Misbah’s one-year performance

Misbah was named head coach and chief selector last year in October after the board released foreign coach Mickey Arthur and his support team following Pakistan’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 18:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Misbah-ul-Haq
Misbah-ul-Haq(REUTERS)
         

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be reviewing the one-year performance of national team’s head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, before the home series against Zimbabwe.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan told the media that he and Chairman Ehsan Mani would be meeting with Misbah very soon to discuss his performance.

“We will also ask him about his future plans particularly for the coming home series against Zimbabwe. Whether he has any plans to try out youngsters against them or not,” Wasim Khan said.

Misbah was named head coach and chief selector last year in October after the board released foreign coach Mickey Arthur and his support team following Pakistan’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

A reliable source said that when the PCB top officials meet Misbah, they would also be making it clear to him about the board’s new ethics code which does not allow any employee of the board to hold dual jobs.

Khan also made it clear that due to commitments, he and Ehsan Mani could not have a meeting with Misbah and Test captain Azhar Ali over their interaction with Prime Minister Imran Khan in which they pleaded for allowing departmental teams to take part in domestic cricket.

Mani has already said that he was not happy with the way Misbah and company directly approached the Prime Minister to discuss domestic cricket matters.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: SRH win toss, opt to bat first
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: SRH win toss, opt to bat first
Trump pulls out of October 15 presidential debate with Biden, calls it ‘a waste of time’
Trump pulls out of October 15 presidential debate with Biden, calls it ‘a waste of time’
‘Get ready to face us in court’: Republic TV to Mumbai top cop on TRP row
‘Get ready to face us in court’: Republic TV to Mumbai top cop on TRP row
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In