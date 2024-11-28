PCB's stern 'unacceptable' message to ICC on Champions Trophy disclosed amid UAE rumour after Islamabad unrest

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Thursday, sent a stern message to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to refrain from discussion the hybrid model for the impending Champions Trophy tournament in Friday's board meeting. The development came amid reports that UAE might host India-Pakistan clash and one semifinal and final of the tournament, with ICC keen to discuss the topic in the meeting. Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi talks to media after reviewing the Gaddafi Stadium's up-gradation work in preparation for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025(AP)

After BCCI formally refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, ICC scheduled a meeting on Friday to end all discussion and speculation surrounding the scheduling chaos pertaining to the tournament.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

“I can confirm that PCB has a few hours back told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is not acceptable to them,” a source told PTI.

PCB did adapt the hybrid model during the Asia Cup last year in September, where all of India matches and the knockouts were played in Sri Lanka despite Pakistan being the host nation. The latter staged just one Super Eight game and few of Pakistan's group matches. However, for the Champions Trophy, PCB has been rather adamant in not going down the same path, as it reckoned it would be giving India a preferential treatment.

“I can confirm initially the PCB had looked at the possibility of a Hybrid model on the condition that if India can’t play in Pakistan, then in future there would be Hybrid models in all ICC events in India right until 2031 (ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh) as Pakistan would not go and play in India,” the source said.

PCB also reportedly reminded ICC that if any member nation refuse to travel to the host country for a tournament, they ought to submit a written document from the government, stating the reason behind it.

“Under ICC regulations if any team says its government is not allowing it to play in another nation on whatever grounds that board has to submit their government’s directives in writing which we have not seen so far,” the source said.

UAE to host Champions Trophy semifinal, final?

According to a report in The Indian Express, in the wake of the Islamabad unrest, which led to Sri Lanka Cricket board cancelling their A team tour in Pakistan, ICC is keen to propose the hybrid model in the virtual board meeting on Friday. Based on the model, three of India's group matches, one semifinal and final will be played in the UAE. However, if India fail to make the semis, all knockout matches will be staged in Pakistan.