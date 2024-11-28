PCB's stern 'unacceptable' message to ICC on Champions Trophy disclosed amid UAE rumour after Islamabad unrest
The development came amid reports that ICC is keen to discuss the hybrid model in the wake of the Islamabad unrest
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Thursday, sent a stern message to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to refrain from discussion the hybrid model for the impending Champions Trophy tournament in Friday's board meeting. The development came amid reports that UAE might host India-Pakistan clash and one semifinal and final of the tournament, with ICC keen to discuss the topic in the meeting.
After BCCI formally refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, ICC scheduled a meeting on Friday to end all discussion and speculation surrounding the scheduling chaos pertaining to the tournament.
“I can confirm that PCB has a few hours back told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is not acceptable to them,” a source told PTI.
PCB did adapt the hybrid model during the Asia Cup last year in September, where all of India matches and the knockouts were played in Sri Lanka despite Pakistan being the host nation. The latter staged just one Super Eight game and few of Pakistan's group matches. However, for the Champions Trophy, PCB has been rather adamant in not going down the same path, as it reckoned it would be giving India a preferential treatment.
“I can confirm initially the PCB had looked at the possibility of a Hybrid model on the condition that if India can’t play in Pakistan, then in future there would be Hybrid models in all ICC events in India right until 2031 (ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh) as Pakistan would not go and play in India,” the source said.
PCB also reportedly reminded ICC that if any member nation refuse to travel to the host country for a tournament, they ought to submit a written document from the government, stating the reason behind it.
“Under ICC regulations if any team says its government is not allowing it to play in another nation on whatever grounds that board has to submit their government’s directives in writing which we have not seen so far,” the source said.
UAE to host Champions Trophy semifinal, final?
According to a report in The Indian Express, in the wake of the Islamabad unrest, which led to Sri Lanka Cricket board cancelling their A team tour in Pakistan, ICC is keen to propose the hybrid model in the virtual board meeting on Friday. Based on the model, three of India's group matches, one semifinal and final will be played in the UAE. However, if India fail to make the semis, all knockout matches will be staged in Pakistan.