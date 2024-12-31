'People looking for controversy...': Mark Taylor slams ex-India players questioning Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes that the Indian camp has nothing to complain about as the third umpire made the right decision regarding Yashasvi Jaiswal. A huge controversy erupted after Jaiswal was deemed out by the third umpire on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Several Indian cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar, have expressed their displeasure with the eventual decision taken by the third umpire Sharfuddoula Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal has become a huge talking point and several have polarising opinions. AP/PTI(AP12_30_2024_000046B)(AP)

Jaiswal was the key wicket as India tried desperately to salvage a draw in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, his dismissal proved to be the final nail in the coffin, and Australia wrapped up a famous 184-run win.

Jaiswal tried to hook a bouncer by Pat Cummins, but he only edged it to the wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Joel Wilson, the on-field official called it not out, however, Australia went for a review.

Despite snicko showing no edge, the third umpire went by visual evidence, overturning the on-field call and asking Jaiswal to walk back to the pavilion. The dismissal has not gone down well with many, and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla slammed the third umpire for overturning the decision and going against snicko.

Speaking about the controversial decision, Mark Taylor opined that people are just looking for a controversy as the third umpire made the right call.

"Things like Snicko, and all the technology, are not 100 per cent, and everyone knows that," Taylor told Nine's Today.

"Particularly Snicko when you've got a stump mic, which is in the base of the stumps, and you've got a batter who edges the ball some two metres away up above his head... you may or may not hear that through the stump microphone," he added.

'There is no controversy'

Mark Taylor also said that there is 'no controversy' as replays clearly show that Jaiswal edged the ball

"To me, there is no controversy. You can see from that replay that he clearly edges the ball, and there is a clear deviation," said Taylor.

"There is no controversy here. The people who find controversy, are looking for controversy. Australia took 10 genuine wickets yesterday and thoroughly deserved the win," he added.

Earlier, Snicko's creator, BBG Sports, explained why there was no spike when even replays showed Jaiswal edging the ball.

"That was one of the glance shots where there isn't any noise, so Snicko shows nothing, only ambient noise," Warren Brennan told News Corp.

"I checked with the audio director, and he said there was no noise either. Probably only Hot Spot could have resolved that one," he added.