e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘People need to just think a bit’: Michael Holding slams Jofra Archer, ECB over breached bio-secure protocol

‘People need to just think a bit’: Michael Holding slams Jofra Archer, ECB over breached bio-secure protocol

“I have no sympathy at all. I don’t understand why people can’t just do what is required,” Holding said on Sky Sports. “Talking about sacrifices - Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in a little cell and he did nothing wrong - that is a sacrifice,” he added.

cricket Updated: Jul 17, 2020 06:52 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
England's Jofra Archer reacts.
England's Jofra Archer reacts.(REUTERS)
         

West Indies legend Michael Holding criticised England seamer Jofra Archer after the bowler was ruled out of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Manchester. Archer was found guilty of breaching bio-secure rules as he reportedly went to his home while traveling from Southampton to Manchester. Holding, in an interview, said that he has no sympathies for Archer.

“I have no sympathy at all. I don’t understand why people can’t just do what is required,” Holding said on Sky Sports. “Talking about sacrifices - Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in a little cell and he did nothing wrong - that is a sacrifice,” he added.

TOPICS | England vs West Indies MS DhoniSourav Ganguly

Holding further questioned ECB for allowing players to travel by themselves from one city to another. “I just want to ask a few questions of the ECB and these protocols, though. I understand that protocols should be put in place but they should be a little bit more logical,” Holding said.

“Why aren’t the England team travelling on a bus? If they have already passed the Covid test and everyone is together, they have six matches and are moving from one venue to another, why aren’t they just all on a bus? Why are they allowed to travel by car? People need to just think a bit,” he added.

Archer in a statement apologised for his actions. In a statement, the pacer said: “I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.”

He added: “It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
UN designates Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Mehsud as global terrorist
UN designates Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Mehsud as global terrorist
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
Fauci optimistic for new Covid-19 treatment to be available by fall
Fauci optimistic for new Covid-19 treatment to be available by fall
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
‘Miss my mother, miss the sea’, says 16-year-old detained for Markaz event
‘Miss my mother, miss the sea’, says 16-year-old detained for Markaz event
Neowise comet sighting likely this week
Neowise comet sighting likely this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In