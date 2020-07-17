‘People need to just think a bit’: Michael Holding slams Jofra Archer, ECB over breached bio-secure protocol

cricket

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 06:52 IST

West Indies legend Michael Holding criticised England seamer Jofra Archer after the bowler was ruled out of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Manchester. Archer was found guilty of breaching bio-secure rules as he reportedly went to his home while traveling from Southampton to Manchester. Holding, in an interview, said that he has no sympathies for Archer.

“I have no sympathy at all. I don’t understand why people can’t just do what is required,” Holding said on Sky Sports. “Talking about sacrifices - Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in a little cell and he did nothing wrong - that is a sacrifice,” he added.

TOPICS | England vs West Indies MS DhoniSourav Ganguly

Holding further questioned ECB for allowing players to travel by themselves from one city to another. “I just want to ask a few questions of the ECB and these protocols, though. I understand that protocols should be put in place but they should be a little bit more logical,” Holding said.

“Why aren’t the England team travelling on a bus? If they have already passed the Covid test and everyone is together, they have six matches and are moving from one venue to another, why aren’t they just all on a bus? Why are they allowed to travel by car? People need to just think a bit,” he added.

Archer in a statement apologised for his actions. In a statement, the pacer said: “I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.”

He added: “It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”