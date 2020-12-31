e-paper
Home / Cricket / Peter Siddle does an MS Dhoni in BBL -WATCH

Peter Siddle does an MS Dhoni in BBL -WATCH

Days after announcing his international retirement, Peter Siddle pulled off a no-look run out like MS Dhoni.

cricket Updated: Dec 31, 2019 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Peter Siddle pulls off an MS Dhoni-style run out in BBL
Peter Siddle pulls off an MS Dhoni-style run out in BBL(Screen grab Cricket Australia)
         

Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle, who announced his retirement from international cricket a couple of days ago, showed exactly why Australia captain Tim Paine and former captain Ricky Ponting stated that they would miss Siddle in Australia colours. On Tuesday, in the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers, Siddle, who not only picked up 2 wickets with the ball but also inflicted a crucial run out of Strikers’ opening batsman Usman Khawaja in a way that might make former India captain MS Dhoni proud.

In the 14th over of the Strikers innings, Siddle took everyone by surprise by pulling off a no-look run out to send back Khawaja who was batting on 63 off 50 balls. Unlike Dhoni, Siddle however, did not release the ball but actually flicked the bails off while it was in his hand.

 

Siddle returned with figures of 2 for 30 as Thunder put on 168 batting first. After Khawaja’s wicket, it was skipper Callum Ferguson who took matters in his own hands by top scoring with 73.

Siddle on Sunday announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old pacer took 221 wickets from 67 Test matches including eight five-wicket hauls.

He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among all Australian bowlers and will be forever remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his birthday against England at the ‘Gabba in 2010.

