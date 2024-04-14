Phil Salt flies behind the stumps to take a blinder as Shah Rukh Khan's ‘thumbs up’ to Abram steals limelight

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Phil Salt grabbed a blinder behind the stumps to enthral fans and franchise co-owner Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Eden Gardens. Salt, who has instantly become a starter after joining the two-time champions, continues to impress with his acrobatic efforts behind the stumps. Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Phil Salt's brilliant catch behind the stumps.(X Images)

In the mega clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Salt displayed his excellent game awareness behind the stumps as he took a smart catch to dismiss Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

It was the fourth ball of 12th over and Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a wrong 'un and Stoinis looked to guide it on the on-side but failed to read it. He got an edge to it, which hit his thigh as the ball popped up in the air and Salt flew in the air to grab a one-handed stunner.

The fans at Eden Gardens jumped in excitement after Salt's brilliant catch as KKR co-owner Shah Rukh, who was present at the stadium with his closed ones, showed a thumbs-up sign to his young son Abram. The special father-son moment grabbed the limelight on social media.

Mitchell Starc lives up to expectations

Meanwhile, LSG posted 161 for 7 on Sunday as Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 32-ball 45 while captain KL Rahul contributed 39.

For KKR, Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got one each.

Meanwhile, Starc, the most expensive player in IPL history, was elated to live up to the expectations with his terrific spell against LSG.

"Always nice to contribute. We were pretty good throughout the innings. Day game so it was warmer than the last time we played here. Took some time getting used to," Starc told broadcasters.

The Aussie star further talked about the Eden surface and the collective efforts of the bowlers to restrict LSG under 170.

"Wicket was probably a little two-paced. Sunil was fantastic through the middle. All our bowlers chipped in with the ball. Part of my role is to swing that ball, and I look to pitch it up and swing it. But on that wicket had to pull the length back," he added.