'He is showing all his experience': Irfan Pathan's red-hot remark for Mumbai Indians star as MI meet GT in IPL 2023

With an aim to sort their bowling woes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, record-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Rohit Sharma will meet defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on matchday 35 of the cash-rich tournament. Mumbai Indians have arrived in Ahmedabad after Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended their winning streak in the IPL 2023 with an impressive 13-run win on Saturday. Mumbai Indians bowler Riley Meredith with teammate Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Yash Dhull (PTI)

Rohit's Mumbai had registered a hat-trick of wins before Punjab Kings forced the Men In Blue to settle for the seventh spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Speaking ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai and Gujarat at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed veteran spinner Piyush Chawla as the best bowler at the Mumbai Indians camp this season.

“Piyush Chawla is MI's best bowler. He is showing all his experience and bowling in the right areas. Mumbai need to back him and for MI to do well, Chawla will have to be the highest wicket-taker in the TATA IPL,” Pathan told Star Sports. Chawla was not picked for the previous season of the cash-rich league at the IPL 2022 auction. However, the spin wizard was roped in by Mumbai Indians for the 16th season of the world's richest T20 tournament. Bought by MI at his base price of INR 50 lakh, the senior bowler is Mumbai's leading-wicket taker in the IPL 2023. The Indian spinner has taken 9 wickets for Rohit and Co. in 6 matches this season.

Pathan, who plied his trade with the likes of Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), also lauded the leadership group of Gujarat Titans. Under the leadership of all-rounder Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra, defending champions Gujarat Titans have emerged as strong title contenders this season. "Gujarat Titans look like a very strong team this season as well. Their vision and execution in the last season are visible in this season as well and that makes them a dangerous side,” Pathan added.

