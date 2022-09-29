'Player of the Match speech rehearse kara tha but...': Arshdeep Singh's hilarious response in post-match presentation

Arshdeep Singh got his maiden Player of the Match award while representing India after leading his side to a commanding 8-wicket victory over South Africa in the series opener at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The left-arm seamer ran through the South Africa top-order by picking up three wickets in the second over of the match to put India in the driver's seat. Arshdeep ended up with figures of 3 for 32 in his 4 overs and played a pivotal role in restricting South Africa to 106/8 in their 20 overs after being put into bat.

In the post-match presentation, The Punjab youngster said he had rehearsed his Player of the Match speech many times but couldn't gather his thoughts when the moment actually arrived. "Actually pahle mann mein kafi badi socha hua hai ki kaise speech deni hai man of the match mila toh... Pahli baar mila toh main thoda excited ho gaya. (I have rehearsed many times what to say when I get the Player of the Match... I got this for the first time, so got a bit excited)," Arshdeep told Murali Kartik.

Arshdeep and Deepak Chahar, both playing their first match after a long gap, reduced South Africa to 9 for 5 at one stage - their lowest score at the fall of the fifth wicket in T20Is.

"Jaise pahle over mein DC bhai ne set kia tone toh pata laga kafi help mil raha hai wicket se. Toh bas yahi soch thi ki apne plans ko simple rakkhu accchi areas mein ball daalu. (The way Deepak Chahar set the tone in the first over, I got an idea that the pitch is offering help, I just had to keep my plans simple and hit the right areas)," Arshdeep added.

The talented left-arm seamer got the wickets of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller out in one over but said Miller's wicket satisfied him the most as he was able to fox left-hander who perhaps thought he would take the ball away.

"Maza sabse zyada David Miller wale mein aya. Mere khyal usko ye ye koi main bahar wala dalunga par maine andar laya aur wo acche se land hua. (Enjoyed Miller's wicket the most. He probably thought I would take the ball away but I got one to come back in)," he addeed.

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The next match will be played in Guwahati on October 2.

