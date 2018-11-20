PM Narendra Modi meets India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Tuesday.

Modi tweeted a photo of the couple with himself soon after the meeting.

Had a wonderful interaction with noted cricket player Ravindrasinh Jadeja and his wife, Rivaba. @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/Yrn4XOdPaz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2018

Jadeja is not part of the India team that will take on Australia in the three match T20 series beginning Wednesday at the Gabba ground in Brisbane.

Ravindra Jadeja recently made his comeback to the India ODI side at the Asia Cup and has been in fine form in the 50 over format of the game.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 22:53 IST