Podcast host grabs umpire's phone to call MS Dhoni live on air; fans go wild: What happened next

In a sight never seen before, a famous Indian podcaster attempted to call MS Dhoni in the middle of his show after borrowing the phone from his guest – an Indian umpire – hoping to get a word out of the former India captain. In his latest episode of The Raunac Podcast, the famous radio jockey, whose alter ego, 'BAUAA', became a rage among fans for his prank calls, tried his luck with Dhoni. During the 46-minute-long interview, Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary, who by the way, has a podcast channel of his own, appeared on the show to speak about cricket, on the topics that are red-hot and have been making the news. However, the segment which no one expected was Raunac throwing Chaudhary off with this question. MS Dhoni isn't too phone-friendly(BCCI)

"Who is that one player who will pick up your phone on one ring?" he asked. Chaudhary asked, 'What question is this?' The next bit captured Raunak dialling Dhoni on the umpire's phone. Dhoni's phone even started ringing as Chaudhary watched in disbelief. However, what happened next remains a mystery – Raunac never revealed whether Dhoni answered. The entire sequence turned out to be part of the show's intro, while the actual outcome was conspicuously missing from the main video.

Watch the clip below:

Fans upset

The fact that the segment went missing from the video left fans miffed, some even borderline angry. They were quick to express their displeasure, with many claiming they watched the entire podcast just for the Dhoni segment. Comments such as "Watched the entire video just for Dhoni", "Dhoni call missing," and "Why did you edit out the Dhoni part" flooded the video.

Dhoni is not known as a phone-friendly individual. Several former and current cricketers have, time and again, said how Dhoni is not reachable, especially now that he's almost retired from cricket and only plays the IPL. Getting through Dhoni's phone is impossible, that's how R Sai Kishore put it. Just earlier this month, Sai Kishore, in an interview with Provoke, said Dhoni 'never picks up his phone'. In fact, so detached is Dhoni with his phone that he leaves it in his hotel room when he comes for games, unlike the rest, who take their phones along and submit them to the team.