Poll: Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant for ICC World Cup 2019 - Is it the right decision?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors ended the second wicket-keeper debate by picking Dinesh Karthik in the 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 on Monday.

Karthik’s inclusion meant youngster Rishabh Pant will have to wait for four more years in order to realise his dream of representing India at the showpiece event. But was it the right decision? Was it the right decision to pick Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant?

Experience was not the main criteria which went against Pant, nor was his inability to build an innings and straightaway go for the big shots, which is often the critics favourite getaway when trying to find faults in Pant. It was, in fact the 21-year-old’s keeping skills that let him down and pretty much forced the selectors to go for Karthik.

Making it clear that keeping was the principal parameter while looking for Dhoni’s back-up in India’s World Cup squad, BCCI chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said, “In an important game wicket keeping is also important. That’s the reason we went with Dinesh Karthik,” after a brief selection meeting which also included Indian captain Virat Kohli at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Moreover, Prasad admitted that Pant or Karthik was the biggest topic of debate in the selection meeting.“Definitely a case where we debated in length. We all were in unison that either pant or DK will come in only when Mahi (MS Dhoni) is injured,” MSK Prasad said after the squad was announced.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 11:31 IST