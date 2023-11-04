close_game
News / Cricket / Power-packed Punjab beat spirited Delhi, to meet Baroda in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final

Power-packed Punjab beat spirited Delhi, to meet Baroda in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final

PTI |
Nov 04, 2023 09:19 PM IST

Punjab will meet Baroda in the final on Sunday. Baroda defeated Assam by six wickets later in the day.

Punjab's IPL stars shone once again as Abhishek Sharma and captain Mandeep Singh led their team to the title clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Saturday.

Punjab in action against Delhi(BCCI Domestic)
Punjab in action against Delhi(BCCI Domestic)

Ayush Badoni (80 not out off 57) had gone ballistic in the death overs to take Delhi to 183 for seven in 20 overs.

Such was the might of Punjab batting that it chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

IPL regular Abhishek Sharma, who has had a tournament to remember with 485 runs, will get the opportunity to surpass Assam's Riyan Parag and end as the leading run getter.

It was his belligerent play against Delhi spinners that ensured a comfortable win for Punjab. He hammered as many six sixes, most of them coming in the cow corner region.

Delhi leggie Suyash Sharma had troubled the batters through the season but Abhishek and Co handled him with ease.

Suyash had bowled a brilliant straighter one to trap Anmolpreet Singh infront of the stumps.

Mandeep Singh, who did not have the best of times in the IPL this year, scored a timely half-century.

After opting to bowling , Punjab got the early wickets via seasoned pacer Siddharth Kaul, who removed left-handed Priyansh Arya and Delhi skipper Yash Dhull in his back to back overs.

Badoni did not get a lot of support from other batters. Opener Anuj Rawat chipped in with 34 off 22 balls upfront.

Brief Scores:

Semifinal 1

Delhi 183/7 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 80 not out; Siddharth Kaul 3/27).

Punjab 184/4 in 18.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 77; Mandeep Singh 53 not out; Suyash Sharma 2/38, Mayank Yadav 2/28).

Semifinal 2

Assam 143 all out in 20 overs (Rishav Das 48; Abhimany Singh 4/29).

Baroda 146 for 4 in 16.1 overs (Ninad Rathva 44; Akash Sengupta 2/32).

