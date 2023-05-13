Prabhsimran Singh smashes maiden century in DC-PBKS tie; Shastri's 'IPL Zindabaad' tweet on PBKS star takes the cake

IPL 2023 has been the season for batters. Amid a plethora of 200-plus scores and them being comfortably chased down, batters have been notching up hundreds at will. The season has witnessed five centurions already, two of which are uncapped Indians, with Prabhsimran Singh joining the elite list on Saturday during Punjab Kings' match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He remained the lone warrior for his team, with his knock of 103 off 65 as Punjab amassed 167 for seven. Prabhsimran later received a token of appreciation from former India head coach Ravi Shastri. (DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023) Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings(AFP)

It was night that Punjab needed something special as they were reduced to three down in the powerplay. Prabhsimran was still around, but couldn't quite find his rhythm as he struggled to score 27 off 31. But with the team needing his services the most on Saturday, he stepped up and accelerated his knock. In the next 34 balls, he smashed 76 runs to reached his maiden triple-figure mark in IPL. It was a knock laced with 10 fours and six maximums.

It was his knock of 103 that single-handedly propelled PBKS' total to 167 for seven with the Sam Curran being the next best batter having scored 20 off 24.

He became the 12th batter from PBKS to score a century joining the likes of Virender Sehwag and KL Rahul. At 22 years an 276 days, he also became the sixth youngest batter to score an IPL ton.

Moments after the big knock, former India all-rounder Shastri took to Twitter to share a million-dollar post on Prabhsimran and how IPL has provided a perfect platform for young uncapped players to show their talent. He tweeted: “Stunning innings on a tricky pitch. Bat speed to admire. @IPL Zindabad. What a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent. @prabhsimran01 @PunjabKingsIPL #IPL2023.”

"I thought to take time and pounce on the loose ball to convert. As I started the season, I wanted to make it a good season. Pitch was tough for batting but it was easier for the set batsman. Even in domestic cricket, this is how I celebrate. The celebration was saying thanks to the management. On this wicket, playing the pace bowlers was easy and the balls were in my slot. We were thinking about 170 and we got close to it," he said in the mid-innings chat.

