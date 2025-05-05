Prabhsimran Singh's family can't bear to watch his ailing father's pain: 'Not a day has gone by that I haven't prayed'

Prabhsimran Singh has been proving his worth to Punjab Kings this season with a consistent show at the top of the order. The swashbuckling opener has smashed 437 runs at a sensational strike rate of 170.04, dominating on the big stage — but back home in Patiala, things have been far from smooth. His father Sardar Surjit Singh is struggling with health at the moment as both of his kidneys are failing. He is on dialysis, facing a lot of pain, but in these tough times, whenever Prabhsimran bats in IPL, it puts a smile on his face. Prabhsimran Singh's father is fighting kidney ailment(Instagram/@prabhsimran_84)

The 24-year-old played a magnificent knock in Dharamsala on Sunday to set up the foundation of PBKS' crucial win in the tight playoffs race. The opening batter slammed 91 runs off 48 balls, laced with 6 fours and 7 sixes. Meanwhile, on Monday morning, his father asked his elder brother whether he had won the Player of the Match award in Dharamsala.

"The morning after, Surjit asked his elder brother Satwinderpal Singh whether Simmu (Prabhsimran's nickname) had won the Player of the Match award or not. "The only time he smiles these days is when he sees Prabhsimran bat in the IPL," Satwinderpal Singh told Times of India.

Prabhsimran's uncle Satwinderpal shared details of his younger brother's health.

"He is going through dialysis thrice a week. As an elder brother I can't see the pain he is enduring. I have to step out of the house when the doctors come home for the dialysis. Not a day has gone by that I have not prayed that it should not be my younger brother," said Satwinderpal Singh.

However, despite the health struggles, Prabhsimran's father didn't miss his son's batting and didn't get very much invested in it; whenever his son scores runs, it automatically puts a smile on his face.

"Before every Punjab Kings match, I carry him to the living room. We watch the match together, and every time the camera is on Simmu, he smiles. If Simmu scores, he keeps on smiling and laughing. In those moments, he forgets the pain he is in. If Simmu plays a rash shot, he shouts, 'khotte aaram naal khel (play sensibly)," he added.

Prabhsimran proving his worth to Punjab Kings

Prabhsimran was retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the mega IPL auction for INR 4.80 crore. The new coaching staff under Ricky Ponting is a big believer in the young opener's talent, who is playing his seventh IPL season at a very young age. He has already outscored his previous IPL seasons, and with the kind of form he's in, Punjab will be counting on him to continue this form as they chase their first-ever title. They are currently placed at the second position on points table with 15 points in 11 matches.