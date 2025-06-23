Prithvi Shaw decides to leave Mumbai, seeks to play 'professional under another state': 'At this juncture in my career…'

Out-of-favour Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw has written to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), seeking a No-Objection Certificate after he decided to represent another state ahead of the upcoming domestic season. It is not known which teams have sent Shaw offers to represent them in the upcoming season; however, it can be confirmed that the right-handed batter has indeed written to the parent association MCA, seeking a go-ahead. Prithvi Shaw decides to leave Mumbai ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Since last year, the 25-year-old Shaw has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Mumbai senior selection committee dropped him from the Ranji Trophy last year, citing his poor fitness. The MCA trainers then prescribed him with a two-week fitness programme.

"Yes, Prithvi Shaw has written a letter to us, seeking a No-Objection Certificate. We are just discussing it with the Apex Council members. We will make our decision by today evening," MCA secretary Abhay Hadap confirmed to Hindustan Times.

In his letter to the MCA, Shaw wrote, "At this juncture in my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development as a cricketer.

"In light of this, I kindly request you to issue me a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will enable me to officially represent the new State Association in the upcoming domestic season."

Shaw added that he made his final decision after careful deliberation and a lot of thinking. "Please be assured that this decision has been made after careful consideration, and with utmost respect for the MCA. I remain ever grateful to the association for the guidance and platform provided over the years," he added.

Prithvi Shaw dropped by the Mumbai selectors

Earlier, when Shaw was dropped from Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he snapped back on Instagram, posting his List-A numbers. "Tell me, God, what more do I have to see? If 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I’m not good enough… but I will keep my faith in you, and hopefully, people believe in me still… because I will come back for sure. Om Sai Ram," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma stopped Yashasvi Jaiswal from becoming his biggest enemy; Shubman Gill saw Prithvi Shaw slip and climbed up

This Instagram story did not sit well with the higher authorities at the MCA. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a well-informed source questioned Shaw's lack of runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Even his fitness was put under the scanner.

"The fitness concern is there, but the performance is also not there currently. He needs to work on his fitness, discipline and performance. The main issue is fitness. You see the matches. You get the image, right? Just by looking at his frame, the fitness issues are there for everyone to see," the source said.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw managed less than 200 runs in nine innings. Despite Mumbai winning the title, his performance was an eye sore as he averaged less than 25.

Shaw was not even picked up in the IPL mega auction in Saudi Arabia. Despite a plethora of injuries to several players in the IPL 2025 season, no franchise picked him as a replacement player. The right-handed batter was viewed as the next big thing in Indian cricket when he made his Test debut in 2018. Ravi Shastri even called him a mixture of Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. However, Shaw quickly faded into oblivion when it came to international cricket, owing to his poor returns. He has thus far played just five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India.