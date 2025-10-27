Search Search
Monday, Oct 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Prithvi Shaw smashes blazing double century in Ranji Trophy but misses out on Ravi Shastri’s record

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 02:57 pm IST

This was Prithvi Shaw's first Ranji Trophy century for Maharashtra, and 14th overall in his first-class career.

Prithvi Shaw once again silenced his critics with a fiery double century on Monday in Maharashtra's ongoing second-round Ranji Trophy 2025/26 match against Chandigarh. This was Shaw's first Ranji Trophy century for Maharashtra, and 14th overall in his first-class career.

Prithvi Shaw notched up a record double ton in Ranji Trophy
Prithvi Shaw notched up a record double ton in Ranji Trophy

After being dismissed for just eight runs in nine balls in the first innings of the match at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh, Shaw bounced back in style to reach the triple-figure mark in just 72 balls. And then converted it into a daddy century in another 69 deliveries to make his way into the record books.

Reaching the milestone in 141 balls, Shaw became the third-fastest Indian batter to score a double hundred in first-class cricket, standing only behind former India head coach Ravi Shastri (123 balls vs Baroda in 1985) and Tanmay Agarwal (119 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024). Shaw remained unbeaten for 222 runs off 156, an innings laced with 29 boundaries and five maximums, after Maharashtra captain Anki Bawne declared the innings to set a mighty 464-run target to Chandigarh on Day 3.

Shaw made his Ranji Trophy debut for Maharashtra earlier this month, where he fell for a duck in the first innings, but bounced back to score a sparkling 75 in the second innings against Kerala.

The out-of-favour India opener has made an impressive start in red-ball cricket for his new domestic team. His first appearance for Maharashtra came in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, where he scored 111, 1 and 66. This was followed by a sensational knock of 181 runs against his former team, Mumbai, in a three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Pune before the start of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

Shaw made a switch to Maharashtra after receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai earlier this year.

“At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer,” Shaw had said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years.”

