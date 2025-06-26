Prithvi Shaw to open for India; Arjun Tendulkar to bowl with new ball: India youngster dreams of winning the World Cup

Prithvi Shaw’s name has frequently surfaced in recent years for reasons far removed from his cricketing ability. While the opener did show flashes of brilliance during his stint with the Delhi Capitals, his inconsistency on the field and persistent off-field concerns have overshadowed those performances. That narrative eventually caught up with him, and Shaw not only lost his place in the Capitals squad but went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction altogether. His only notable appearances since have come in the domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he turned out for Mumbai. Prithvi Shaw spoke about his World Cup dream(PTI)

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar, Shaw’s childhood friend and the son of Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, remained on the Mumbai Indians' roster but failed to feature in a single game during IPL 2025. Arjun has shifted base to Goa in the domestic circuit and featured for the side in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy season.

With Shaw aiming for a comeback in the upcoming domestic season, he voiced a bold Team India dream, for both himself and Arjun. During an interview with News24, Shaw was asked whether he visualise Arjun and himself playing for India, with you playing as an opener and Arjun being an opening bowler. “Absolutely. Why not?” he says.

However, when pressed about Arjun's IPL stint, Shaw admitted that it would be better if he had played more games. "Only when you play, you'd realise how talented and skilled one is," said Shaw.

World Cup dream

Shaw also revealed that one of his goals is to lift the World Cup with India. The opener last played for the national team in 2021 during India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, but insists that he will now train and prepare with a comeback in mind.

“One of my goal is to win the World Cup for India. Both the World Cups, ODI and T20. The next World Cups will be in my mind, and I will prepare for them,” said Shaw.