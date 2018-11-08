Prithvi Shaw trains with Sachin Tendulkar ahead of Australia series: Report

The comparisons between Prithvi Shaw and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has became a common phenomenon since the youngster’s explosive Test debut against West Indies in Rajkot. As a result, when they two came together at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai, it was a big occasion for the organisers and the fans.

According to a report in Times of India, Tendulkar gave throw-downs to Shaw who is still recovering from an elbow injury and after the practice session, the Master Blaster also shared some tips with his young pupil.

“Tendulkar, Prashant Shetty and Jagdish Chavan all gave throw-downs to him at MIG for about an hour. Tendulkar and Chavan gave throw-downs to him with a wet rubber ball on a tarpaulin (used to protect the wicket against rain), in order to prepare him for the Australian tour. Because of Prithvi, Tendulkar came about an hour early to MIG (the batting great is running the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy at MIG.

READ: Watch: You would never have seen such a bowling run up on cricket field

“Tendulkar was sharing a few tips with Shaw about batting in Australia too. Shaw has begun his routine by batting against the rubber ball on Monday and practiced on Wednesday (Diwali) too,” a source told TOI on Wednesday.

With 237 runs from two matches, Shaw was the top-scorer in the Test series against West Indies and he earned praise from fans and experts alike after he slammed a brilliant 134 on debut.

Sachin was all praise for the youngster and when asked about his biggest quality, he pointed out that Shaw is a very quick learner. “Whatever I have seen of him, he’s been a fast learner,” said the 45-year-old.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 16:41 IST