‘Proud to see the brand of cricket India is playing'

Sachin Tendulkar went back in time to when he was a 10-year-old as he recalled his first visit to the Wankhede Stadium, where his statue was unveiled on Wednesday evening in front of political dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior politician and former BCCI president Sharad Pawar. Sachin Tendulkar's being felicitated at the inauguration of his statue at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Wednesday (ICC Twitter)

“It was in 1983 and the West Indies had come to India after the World Cup and the excitement was there. This story probably no one has heard,” he said. “My brother’s friends from Bandra - in their 30s or 40s - decided to watch the match and a certain Sachin was also asked to join. I enjoyed the whole game sitting in the North Stand. That’s when I heard someone in the group say, ‘acha manage kiya na’. I realised they had only 24 tickets and 25 of us went for the match. Being vertically challenged can be an advantage,” he recalled, leaving everyone in splits.

It was the Kapil Dev-led team's World Cup win in 1983 that sowed the seeds for Tendulkar to become a cricketer. His dream to be part of a Cup-winning side came true at the twilight of his career in 2011. And now as he watches on, India under Rohit Sharma are marching ahead with six successive wins in this World Cup campaign.

“Our team has been playing a different brand of cricket altogether. I am extremely proud and happy to see the way they have played so far. They know what to do. Main nazar nahi lagana chahta (I don’t want to cast an evil eye). I know everyone has that tendency to say everything and then say don’t take pressure. It doesn’t work like that. So, I won’t say anything more,” he said.

Tendulkar welcomed the International Olympic Council's decision to include cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. “It’s fantastic news that cricket is in Olympics. So, another opportunity for us to get a gold medal,” he said.

Tendulkar also recalled his declining to return as India captain in 2007 in a conversation with Pawar, the then BCCI president. “I remember meeting Mr. Pawar in England; the real reason I declined captaincy was my body. Both my ankles were giving me trouble. I had to strap and unstrap them. That’s when I suggested MS Dhoni be made captain.”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said from the time he became an office-bearer in 2019, Tendulkar had been contributing in the decision making.

Tendulkar’s wife Anjali, daughter Sara and elder brother Ajit were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON