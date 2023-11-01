News / Cricket / ‘Proud to see the brand of cricket India is playing'

‘Proud to see the brand of cricket India is playing'

ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai
Nov 01, 2023 10:06 PM IST

Tendulkar's dream to be part of a Cup-winning side came true in 2011. And now, India under Rohit are marching ahead with six successive wins in this campaign.

Sachin Tendulkar went back in time to when he was a 10-year-old as he recalled his first visit to the Wankhede Stadium, where his statue was unveiled on Wednesday evening in front of political dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior politician and former BCCI president Sharad Pawar.

Sachin Tendulkar's being felicitated at the inauguration of his statue at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Wednesday (ICC Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar's being felicitated at the inauguration of his statue at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Wednesday (ICC Twitter)

“It was in 1983 and the West Indies had come to India after the World Cup and the excitement was there. This story probably no one has heard,” he said. “My brother’s friends from Bandra - in their 30s or 40s - decided to watch the match and a certain Sachin was also asked to join. I enjoyed the whole game sitting in the North Stand. That’s when I heard someone in the group say, ‘acha manage kiya na’. I realised they had only 24 tickets and 25 of us went for the match. Being vertically challenged can be an advantage,” he recalled, leaving everyone in splits.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It was the Kapil Dev-led team's World Cup win in 1983 that sowed the seeds for Tendulkar to become a cricketer. His dream to be part of a Cup-winning side came true at the twilight of his career in 2011. And now as he watches on, India under Rohit Sharma are marching ahead with six successive wins in this World Cup campaign.

“Our team has been playing a different brand of cricket altogether. I am extremely proud and happy to see the way they have played so far. They know what to do. Main nazar nahi lagana chahta (I don’t want to cast an evil eye). I know everyone has that tendency to say everything and then say don’t take pressure. It doesn’t work like that. So, I won’t say anything more,” he said.

Tendulkar welcomed the International Olympic Council's decision to include cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. “It’s fantastic news that cricket is in Olympics. So, another opportunity for us to get a gold medal,” he said.

Tendulkar also recalled his declining to return as India captain in 2007 in a conversation with Pawar, the then BCCI president. “I remember meeting Mr. Pawar in England; the real reason I declined captaincy was my body. Both my ankles were giving me trouble. I had to strap and unstrap them. That’s when I suggested MS Dhoni be made captain.”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said from the time he became an office-bearer in 2019, Tendulkar had been contributing in the decision making.

Tendulkar’s wife Anjali, daughter Sara and elder brother Ajit were also present.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rasesh Mandani

    Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out