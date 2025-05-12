PSL 2025 set to resume in Rawalpindi, stadium reported to be damaged in drone attack amid Indo-Pak tensions: Report

The recent escalating Indo-Pak tensions saw cricket come to a total standstill in both countries. In India, IPL 2025 got suspension, and Pakistan’s PSL 2025 faced the same fate. After the ceasefire, the situation has cooled down a little, despite the occasional violation by Pakistan. A man takes a picture in front of the wreckage of a restaurant's shade outside the Rawalpindi cricket stadium after an alleged drone was shot down in Rawalpindi on May 8.(AFP)

A HT report on Sunday revealed that IPL 2025 is likely to resume on May 15-16, with the BCCI awaiting the government’s approval.

PSL 2025 to resume by May 16 in Rawalpindi: Report

It also looks like the PCB are expected to follow a similar route, and according to media reports from Pakistan, PSL 2025 is expected to resume by May 16, and will be held in Rawalpindi.

Media reports also state that officials have informed franchises that foreign players should remain in Dubai as preparations for resumption are already underway. Meanwhile, domestic players have been asked to assemlble in Islamabad.

If PSL 2025 does resume, the possibility of it being held in Rawalpindi looks bleak. If reports are to believed, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was hit in a drone attack, amid the recent Indo-Pak hostilities. Visuals of the incident went viral on social media and was also shared by a Pakistani journalist. There has been no official confirmation on this yet.

There has been no official update from PCB or PSL yet, but if reports are to believed, the Pakistan Super League management team has already strated logistical preparations.

The tournament was postponed in its final stage, and 27 matches have been played until now. There are eight more fixtures remaining, and the competition was intially scheduled to continue until May 18.

Earlier, it was revealed that PSL 2025 would resume in UAE, but it has been scrapped off after reportedly the Emirates Cricket Board declined the request, not wanting to risk its relationship with the BCCI. According to a BBC Sport report, UAE did not refuse to host the tournmaent, but it was PCB’s decision to resume it in Pakistan.

Speaking on PSL 2025 suspension, PCB said in an official statement, “The last 24 hours have seen a worsening of the situation.”

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“Cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition.

“We have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home.”