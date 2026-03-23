PSL deals another shock; Dasun Shanaka to cancel contract and join Rajasthan Royals as Sam Curran's replacement: Report

Rajasthan Royals are set to make a late squad adjustment ahead of IPL 2026, with Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka emerging as the frontrunner to replace the injured Sam Curran. The development comes as a significant early setback for RR, who had built a key part of their balance around Curran’s dual ability with bat and ball. Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lankan team in the T20 World Cup 2026. (HT)

Curran, who joined Rajasthan in a high-profile move, has been ruled out with a groin injury just days before the start of the season. His absence left a noticeable gap in the side’s structure - particularly in terms of batting depth and seam-bowling options through the middle overs. Rajasthan have moved quickly, and Shanaka now appears set to step into that role, with the deal nearing completion.

While Shanaka may not have the same IPL pedigree as Sam Curran, he offers a skill set that aligns closely with what Rajasthan need at this stage. A proven international captain for Sri Lanka, he brings middle-order power-hitting, the ability to chip in with medium pace, and leadership experience under pressure. For a team looking to maintain flexibility across departments, that versatility becomes crucial. A report by the Times of India claims that the deal is in its final stages, with only the NOC to be given by the Sri Lanka Cricket and some paperwork related to his PSL contract left.

IPL call pulls Shanaka away from PSL stint What adds an extra dimension to this move is Shanaka’s decision to prioritise the IPL over the Pakistan Super League. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had been associated with Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2026, but has now opted to switch to Rajasthan Royals instead. It is another instance this season of a player choosing the IPL when schedules overlap, underlining the league’s continued pull in the global T20 landscape.

From Rajasthan’s perspective, the urgency of the situation is clear. With their opening fixture scheduled for March 30 against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, there is little time for experimentation. The team required a ready-made overseas option who could slot into the squad immediately without disrupting the overall combination.

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Whether Dasun Shanaka walks straight into the playing XI will depend on Rajasthan’s preferred overseas mix, especially with multiple all-round options already in the setup. However, as a replacement signing, he offers a low-risk, functional solution to a sudden problem.

In the larger picture, this is more than just a late injury replacement. It reflects both the Rajasthan Royals’ need to quickly stabilise their squad ahead of a demanding season and the IPL’s ongoing dominance in attracting global talent. For now, the focus will remain on how effectively Shanaka can fill the void left by Curran - and whether RR can absorb the early disruption without losing momentum.