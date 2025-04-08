Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch PBKS vs CSK live on TV and online

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will face off against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 edition in Mullanpur on Tuesday. The five-time champions CSK are desperately seeking a win after losing three matches on the bounce. The CSK batting unit has failed to live up to the billing. Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Ruturaj Gaikwad have not been able to provide solid starts up top, which has resulted in CSK not being able to chase down totals. IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: Here are all the streaming details of the Indian Premier League fixture (PTI)

MS Dhoni's batting position has also left much to be desired. The former India captain has been unable to close out games, and his future in the T20 competition is being debated by fans and pundits alike.

CSK are currently ninth in the standings. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have made a solid start to the IPL 2025 season, winning two out of three matches. Shreyas Iyer and co lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals at home.

However, Punjab Kings will look to change their fortunes and return to winning ways against CSK.

Squads:

PBKS: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will take place on Tuesday (April 8) at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will take place at PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Which channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.