Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch PBKS vs RR match

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming IPL 2025: As Rajasthan Royals gear up to take on Punjab Kings, all eyes will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has made more headlines off the field than on it lately. The promising left-hander has endured a rough patch with scores of 1, 29, and 4 so far in IPL 2025. With his recent move from Mumbai to Goa reportedly stemming from wanting leadership roles, as well as reported differences from senior players, Jaiswal would want his bat to do the talking. PBKS vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch?(AFP)

His struggles may stem from a lack of game time since his ODI debut in February, followed by exclusion from India’s Champions Trophy squad. Eyes will also be on Sanju Samson's return as captain, as the Kerala-born batter takes over Riyan Parag, who filled for him in the first three matches of the tournament.

On the other side, Punjab Kings have looked formidable under the experienced leadership of Shreyas Iyer. The skipper has led from the front with back-to-back half-centuries, already matching his six-hitting tally from IPL 2024 within just two matches. His sharp strategic acumen, from field placements to bowling rotations, has made Punjab a well-oiled unit.

For the Royals, out-batting PBKS might be their best bet. Their bowling lineup—featuring Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Tushar Deshpande – lacks the firepower to intimidate. With Punjab’s batting clicking, Royals will aim for a solid batting performance to outperform their rivals.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday (April 5), 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will take place at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium (Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium).

