Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after CSK vs LSG: Mustafizur Rahman moves to fourth spot, Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead race

Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of the Purple Cap tally with 13 scalps as the other bowlers continue to trail him in the race. The premier Indian pacer has been in terrific form this season and leading the inconsistent MI bowling attack with his incredible performances. However, on Tuesday. Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman moved up in the Purple Cap race with the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in the Indian Premier League match at Chepauk. The Bangladesh pacer has now claimed 12 wickets in 7 matches and placed at the fourth spot. Mustafizur Rahman has claimed 12 wickets in IPL thus far.(AP)

Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed 200 IPL wickets on Monday, is placed in the second spot in the Purple Cap race. He has claimed as many wickets as Bumrah - 13 but the MI paceman has a better economy rate than him at the moment. Chahal won the Purple Cap in 2022 and he will look to add another one to his trophy cabinet and in phenomenal form this season. His team is also close to making it to the playoffs which will give him an added advantage in the race.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel, the former Purple Cap winner, is also in the running for the coveted cap this year too. He has also snared 13 scalps but placed behind Bumrah and Chahal due to inferior economy rate.

Mustafizur, who moved to the fourth spot with Rahul's wicket, has a very slim chance to clinch the Purple Cap as he won't be available for the full season and has to return after the May 1 match against Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians pacer Gerald Coetzee has also impressed in his debut season for MI as he also has 12 wickets in his kitty but he has turned out to be an expensive and leaking runs at an economy rate of 10.10.