Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after CSK vs PBKS: Jasprit Bumrah retains top spot as Mustafizur Rahman fails to open account

Mustafizur Rahman and Harshal Patel failed to open their respective accounts as Jasprit Bumrah extended his stay at the top of the Purple Cap standings on Wednesday. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's knock of 62 off 48 balls after Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first on matchday 49 of the Indian Premier League season 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The quick-fire knock of Gaikwad, followed by an MS Dhoni cameo, lifted CSK to 162-7 in 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni talks with his teammate Mustafizur Rahman (L) (AFP)

Arshdeep Singh (1), Kagiso Rabada (1), Harpreet Brar (2) and Rahul Chahar (2) shared six wickets in the recently concluded encounter between PBKS and CSK at the Chepauk. Jonny Bairstow (46), Rilee Rossouw (43), Shashank Singh (25*) and Sam Curran (26*) made valuable contributions with the bat to seal Punjab's seven-wicket win over the defending champions. PBKS pacer Harshal bowled a single over and leaked 12 runs against CSK.

Placed third in the Purple Cap standings, the PBKS pacer has picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches. Second-placed Rahman and Purple Cap holder Bumrah have also taken 14 wickets each in the ongoing edition of the IPL. CSK's Rahman bowled four overs and conceded 22 runs. CSK were without Matheesha Pathirana, who is placed fourth in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings. The CSK star has 13 wickets to his name after six games.

A quick look at Purple Cap standings in IPL 2024 after the CSK vs PBKS match(HT)

PBKS are placed seventh in the IPL 2024 standings after their win over CSK. Defending champions CSK are fourth with 10 points in 10 matches. “Everytime you come to Chennai and take two wins, always a special feeling. Same as last year, we lost a lot of our home games and won away, finding a similar pattern. We are in a position where we need to win all our games, we come up against the same opposition in a few days,” PBKS skipper Curran said after the match.