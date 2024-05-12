Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR beat MI: Jasprit Bumrah reclaims top spot

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday became the first team in IPL 2024 to guarantee their spot in the playoffs as they beat a beleaguered Mumbai Indians side at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata by 18 runs. A comprehensive performance from both the batting and the bowling unit saw KKR amass 18 points in 12 matches this season, although they are yet to be assured of a top-two finish. Mumbai, on the other hand, who had already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, incurred their ninth defeat in what has been a forgettable season for them. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Eden Gardens(ANI )

In response to the 158-run chase in the rain-truncated encounter, MI got off to a promising start with Ishan Kishan's aggressive knock taking them to 65 for no loss in 41 balls before KKR stopped the run-scoring with the spin combination in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy working from both ends. The duo picked three wickets for 38 runs in seven overs, while Andre Russell and Harshit Rana each picked two other wickets as KKR restricted MI to 139 for eight.

Earlier in the evening, following a rain delay, Mumbai got off to a dream start after Phil Salt holed out in the very first over and Sunil Narine incurred a brain-fade moment against a scorching inswinging yorker from Jasprit Bumrah. Captain Shreyas Iyer, too, departed cheaply, but Venkatesh Iyer rose to the occasion with his free-flowing knock of 42 runs before an impressive partnership between Nitish Rana and Andre Russell revived KKR. Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh later carved out handy cameos as KKR finished with 157 for seven in 16 overs.

IPL 2024 updated Purple Cap table after KKR vs MI:

Updated Purple Cap table after KKR vs MI

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Bumrah reclaimed the Purple Cap from Punjab Kings star Harshal Patel after finishing with 2 for 39 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Although the two dismissals leave him with 20 wickets, the same tally that Harshal holds, a better average of 16.80 puts Bumrah ahead in the list. This is the fourth IPL season where Bumrah has amassed 20 wickets, as he equalled MI legend Lasith Malinga in the all-time list, which is lead by Yuzvendra Chahal. The Rajasthan Royals bowler achieved it in five different IPL seasons.

Meanwhile, KKR spinner Chakravarthy moved to the third spot in the table after picking two crucial wickets - Rohit Sharma and Hardik - to take his tally to 18 scalps this season. Sunil Narine, on the other hand, who picked only one wicket, stands sixth in the table with his tally of 15 scalps this season. Harshit Rana, whoc picked two late wickets, moved to the fourth spot with 16 wickets in IPL 2024.